(Glenwood) -- An Alabama woman was arrested on drug charges in Mills County Tuesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 27-year-old Brianna Sharna Compton of Butler, Alabama was arrested late Tuesday afternoon near the ramp of Interstate 29 to 221st Street. Authorities say Compton was arrested for Two Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Drug Tax Stamp violation, and Possession of Contraband or Weapons in a Correctional Facility.
Compton was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $12,000 bond.