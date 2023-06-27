(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are allowing alcohol sales during Independence Day activities in Sportsman's Park Monday night.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's request for a temporary exclusion of the city's ordinances regarding public consumption in the park July 3rd. The move allows Tipsy Gypsy to sell alcohol in a restricted area of the park during Star Spangled Shenandoah activities--including the fireworks show later that evening. Councilman Kim Swank is the city's liaison to the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board. After considerable discussion, Swank says the park board agreed to allow alcohol sales, provided certain controls are in place.
"For sure, they did not want the alcohol to be brought in by the public, if there's someone that's a licensed dealer," said Swank. "But, they would kind of like to see it in a restricted area, with I-D's checked, and (wrist)bands like a beer garden. They don't want it running all over the place, because it a family thing down there."
Forum Secretary Stacy Truex agreed, saying plans call for alcohol to be sold in a designated area.
"Down at Sportsman's (Park), we're going to be utilizing the area where the gazebo is," said Truex. "So, we're going to have a food vendor, and then Tipsy Gypsy from Clarinda--she is fully-licensed and insured. She has a million-dollar insurance policy, as well. We are going to have people who will check I-D's, putting on wristbands. We are going to have it sanctioned-off, so people just can come in and out."
Other plans include placing a musical stage and craft vendors near the park's tennis courts. Activities at Sportman's Park begin Monday at 5 p.m. She adds the forum group won't profit from alcohol sales.
"When I normally organize these events," said Truex, "I give the vendors at least a year in advance to schedule things. This is just kind of a freebee event for vendors that will be there this Saturday, and then they can come down (Monday) and join in for free. So, there really isn't a proceeds to the forum from that event on Monday."
However, Truex adds proceeds from Saturday's pie auction during Saturday's events at Priest Park will go to a local nonprofit agency to be named later. In other business Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved the third readings of proposed water and sewer rate increases. Council members then unanimously adopted the new rates, which entail 1.5% increases in water fees each year over a three-year period, as well as an 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years.
Also Tuesday night, the council...
---approved budget amendments for the 2023 fiscal year, which ends Friday.
---set public hearings on the sales of a 1971 AMC Deuce/Fire Truck and a 2019 Peterbilt Rural Tanker Truck for July 11th at 6 p.m.
---by a 3-2 vote set a public hearing for the sale of city-owned property at 510 Tassa to Ross Gorby for July 11th at 6 p.m. Gorby plans to demolish the structure and install a two-car garage for his adjoining property. Councilmen Kim Swank and Richard Jones cast the dissenting votes.
---unanimously approved setting a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 109 West Sheridan Avenue for Steve and Tracy Cunningham for $1,000 for July 11th at 6 p.m.
---unanimously approved setting a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 1207 West Valley Avenue to Brandon Juon and Ryan Rogers for $500 for that same date.
---approved the final disposal of city-owned property located at 909 7th Avenue to Robert L. Miller.
---approved the solicitation of bids for construction of two shallow wells, and set a public hearing for July 25th at 6 p.m.
---approved a sewer adjustment request for Mary Lou Davis at 809 9th Avenue for $15.79 for May, 2023.
---approved sales and salaries for part-time and full-time employees for miscellaneous city departments.