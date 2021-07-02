(Clarinda) -- Iowa's revamped emergency notification system is now operational.
Thursday, July 1st marked the official rollout of Alert Iowa. Funded by the Iowa Legislature, and managed by Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the system is operated by local county emergency management agencies across the state. Alert Iowa is the statewide emergency notification system that sends alerts to residents via cellphones or emails. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert outlined the new system's features in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. In addition to weather alerts, Grebert says the system also sends out other important notifications.
"We have a public sign up page for any notifications that we need to put out to the public," said Grebert. "We can do boil orders, we can do stuff from each city or the county that need to get notifications out to the public. We used to do the Clarinda Academy escapee notifications--that will be one notification we don't have any more. Public health has notifications they've been putting out on COVID numbers and vaccinations, and things like that. So, we'll have another sign up page where people that want those can sign up to get those."
Alert Iowa is now operating under a new contractor. Recently, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Rave Mobile Safety as the system's new vendor. Grebert says changes were necessary because of issues with the previous company. Among other issues, Grebert says the lack of control was causing problems in how messages were sent out--and when.
"One of the biggest notifications we had was people were getting notifications at 3 in the morning for a severe blizzard warning that was going to take effect at 6 or 7 p.m. that night," said Grebert. "We didn't feel at 3 in the morning was justified--why not 7 or 8 o'clock in the morning. So now, I think now we can reset the hours, so that we can get the alerts sent out to us. Also, we can concentrate more on the area, rather than just the whole countywide area."
Residents who were registered under the previous system are encouraged to register again in order to continue receiving emergency alerts. Residents may sign up for Alert Iowa through the state's Homeland Security website, or by logging onto smart911.com. Registration is also available through Page County's website.