(Washington, D.C.) -- All four members of Iowa's delegation to the House of Representatives have voted in favor of a bill that would expand a special visa program for Afghans who helped U.S. forces in the war on terror.
The House passed the Allies Act on a 407-16 vote Thursday. The bill -- introduced by Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former U.S. Army Captain -- would create 8,000 more visas under the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program. The program allows Afghans who served at least two years assisting the U.S. and coalition forces with a path to leave the country. Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the Afghan nationals have been critical in our operation overseas.
"We certainly have worked with a lot of Afghans alongside our troops," said Axne. "They've been critical partners in rooting out the networks that supported what happened on 9/11 with the terrorist attacks. They were our partners in going in to Afghanistan to make sure that we protected America. They worked alongside our servicemembers, so as we wind down our military presence in Afghanistan, we must uphold our commitment to these people. They're our trusted partners."
In addition to the extra visas, the bill would provide funding to expedite processing for those who served as interpreters, drivers, guides and other support roles with the U.S. Military. As the U.S. prepares to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Axne says these Afghan citizens face retaliation from Taliban forces.
"We know that these folks are in grave danger if they can't get out of the country," said Axne. "We owe it to those who helped our servicemembers and our country protect our shores by making sure that their families are taken care of. It's a delicate situation. We've got a lot of work to be doing here as we pull out of Afghanistan, but we certainly need to make sure that we're protecting those who helped us fight back against terrorism."
Last week, the Biden Administration announced that the U.S. would begin evacuating Afghans and their families who assisted the country. The U.S. is working with allies to find placement for some of the citizens who have applied for the program. Axne says the bill does not shortcut the security checks before an SIV program applicant could enter the country.
"They'll be going through the same vetting and national security checks that are already in place with the SIV process," said Axne. "It's not just 'hey, open the doors and come on it.' That's not what's happening. This legislation does not change or compromise that vetting or the national security checks at all."
Iowa's other three representatives -- Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks -- also voted in favor of the bill, which now heads to the Senate.