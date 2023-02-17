(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah employees logged marathon hours Thursday tackling snow removal efforts.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News a combined effort of the city's street, water, parks, cemetery and golf course crews worked to clear streets following the biggest storm of winter thus far. Lyman says the onslaught began in the early-morning hours.
"I know they started at around 5 a.m. Thursday," said Lyman. "They ran mostly emergency routes, and ran really until the snow stopped in the middle of the afternoon. I think they all took a little bit of a break around then, and rotated around some breaks so that guys could get some rest. But, they were back last night cleaning up the downtown area."
Thursday's event came during what has been a relatively quiet winter. Lyman says the lack of snow this winter has saved on the city's snow removal budget, and on manpower, as well.
"I remember the first couple of winters I was here where I think our guys pushed snow about seven, eight days straight," he said. "They were pretty darn worn out. I was just glad I was able to get this knocked out in a day and some change here, and get some rest, and get back to business as usual."
On the flipside, Lyman says Shenandoah Police wrote approximately 60 citations for violations of the city's snow removal ordinance. He says people need to be aware of the ordinance during snow storms like Thursday's.
"Really with that, we're just trying to help make it easier for our folks to get the roads cleared," said Lyman. "So, we ask people to pay attention to that snow ordinance which goes into effect automatically after two inches of snow have fallen, or we can call it ahead of time if the forecast calls for it. We're not looking to give people tickets, we're looking to get the roads cleared as quickly as possible."
City officials issued a reminder regarding the city's snow regulations on Wednesday--one day before the storm hit.