(Omaha) -- Family and friends said goodbye to an American hero Friday morning.
Funeral services were held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Omaha for Marine Corporal Daegan Page, one of 13 U.S. servicemen and women killed in attacks outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Reverand Suzanne R. How, sergeant major (retired) with the U.S. Marine Corps, eulogized Page, who was born and raised in Red Oak, and graduated from Millard South High School. How says she learned a lot about Page by looking at his pictures.
"He worked hard at everything he did to get better and better, whether it was hockey, or skateboard, or the U.S. Marine Corps," said How. "From those photographs, I realize--and this is kind of a Marine corps saying--Daegan Page was all-in. Daegan was all-in on life. He left nothing on the table--he gave it all."
How recalled how his father called Page "fearless," and described his devotion as a son, a friend, a Marine and a teammate.
"I met Lance Corporal Renoso," she said. "We were talking about Daegan, and he said 'he was THAT guy.' I said, 'yeah, I know what you mean.' He said, 'no, not that guy that you don't want to be that guy. This is the one you want to be. You want to be THAT guy. You want to be Daegan Page, because when he walks into the room, he's friends with everybody before he leaves.'"
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst joined Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and other dignitaries in honoring Page. Local residents lined the route of the funeral procession to Omaha National Cemetary, where his cremains were laid to rest.