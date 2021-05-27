(Clarinda) -- Dietitians at Clarinda Regional Health Center are helping to increase fruits and vegetables into children’s diets in an educational hands on way.
Starting on Wednesday June 2nd the All-Star Sprouts program at CRHC begins and goes through the end of July. Registered Dietitian for CRHC Kelli Wilmes was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Thursday morning and explained the idea for the event.
“The previous dietitian that was here, this was kind of her baby. She loved gardening and it started with a grant that she received to build the raised garden beds,” Wilmes said. “It’s been a program that we’ve had for the last several years and we are here to continue it.”
Every Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 there is an In-person garden learning program for kids 4-9 years old. The class will include hands-on lessons about gardening, parts of plants, picking, preparing, and cooking with various plants from the garden.
“They need to know where their food comes from, it doesn’t just come from the grocery store, somehow it got there. Also sometimes they’re more apt to try things like that if they took a part in it,” Wilmes said. “If they help to grow it and watch it grow and then help harvest it they are more curious and want to try it. I think it’s just good to teach them about agriculture and to establish that healthy relationship with food, understand where it comes from, and what it’s doing for our bodies.”
Classes have been filled but you can find out more about videos from the classes by going to ClarindaHealth.com. To hear the full interview with Kelli Wilmes click below.