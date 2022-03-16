(Sidney) -- An Omaha woman is accused of attempting to steal items from a previously-flooded residence.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Unger was arrested Tuesday evening for 1st degree theft from a disaster affected building, a class C felony. Aistrope says deputies were called to the 1300 block of Western Avenue shortly after 5:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person at that location. Unger reportedly told authorities she was collecting scrap metal from the flooded properties.
Unger is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 bond. The sheriff's office and the county's K-9 unit responded to the call.