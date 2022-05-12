(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say an instructor and citizen were involved in a dispute during a training session Thursday morning.
Police say the incident occurred at the Council Bluffs Police Station at around 10 a.m. as a K-9 training session was underway. Authorities say a citizen identified as 28-year-old Anson Berry entered the police station's lobby, and began filming the training session in the facility's community room. One of the civilian course instructors approached Berry, asking about the filming. Police say a physical altercation ensued, but was quickly brought under control.
Authorities say the instructor, who was not identified, was cited for assault. Berry refused medical treatment.