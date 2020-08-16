(KMAland) -- As if the dangers of COVID-19 wasn’t enough it now creates a new concern this time within the household.
Many domestic violence victims are trapped with their abusers because of the quarantine lockdowns and stay at home orders that are throughout the nation. Owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia Dr. Benjamin Stong explained some of these issues.
“There’s a lot more conflict in the households these days due to the virus and all the surrounding circumstances such as masks. With more conflict comes more physical violence and it’s really been noticed on the phone calls to domestic violence hotlines has escalated tremendously,” Dr. Stong said.
Currently there is one phone call reporting domestic violence every four seconds. Stong shared some tips for those who may be going through this.
“Find a support group which should include your local domestic violence shelter. Hopefully you have some family members and friends that you can seek for support as it's not something to be embarrassed about, it's something to take control of,” Dr. Stong said.
For more information or help from domestic abuse go to: ncadv.org
“ Maintain hope that this will be over one day and take care of yourself,” Dr. Stong said.
To hear the full interview with Dr. Benjamin Stong click below.