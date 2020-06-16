(KMAland) -- The American Cancer Society continues to conduct studies in cancer research and they are asking for your donations.
Barb Cunningham with the Relay for Life committee joined KMA's Morning Show.
"We all have a part of getting rid of cancer," Cunningham said. "American Cancer Society has been a leader in getting the message out to people on what we can do. In the last 10 years, we've had about 29% less deaths in cancer. The largest club is the survivor's club and that's the one we want to be a part of."
Cunningham is a cancer survivor herself. She says many individuals are volunteering to partake in studies designed to help discover cures for cancer.
"I happened to be one of those way back when," Cunningham said. "I was in a study for five years for breast cancer. That study was successful. Studies like that are run by American Cancer Society."
Cunningham says Relay for Life is still looking for donations, which will go towards cancer research.
"They say 79 cents of every dollar goes to our research and programs we have," Cunningham said. "In Iowa, lots of people are using the American Cancer Society website. We have services for them. If they just go to cancer.org, they will find it there."
Throughout the week, representatives from Relay for Life will be guests on the KMA Morning Program. The complete interview with Cunningham can be heard below.