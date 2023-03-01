(Shenandoah) -- The Southwest Iowa American Cancer Society is conducting a shoe drive as its spring fundraiser event.
The shoe drive comes as a replacement for the familiar Relay For Life, according to American Cancer Society volunteer Kimberly Kellison.
“Typically, the [American] Cancer Society would hold [Relay for Life],” Kellison said. “In our area in Southwest Iowa, the Relay wasn’t working, especially after COVID, so we had to go a different way with fundraising. Hopefully, in a couple years, we’ll bring back the Relay.”
Area residents are encouraged to donate any new shoes or used shoes, as long as the shoes don’t display excessive wear and tear.
After the shoe drive has concluded, the Southwest Iowa American Cancer Society will give the shoes to Funds2Org in exchange for fundraiser money.
“Funds2Orgs will come and pick [the shoes] up, and then they go to countries like Cambodia, Haiti, different third world countries where they sell them to microenterprises,” Kellison said.
All proceeds earned from the shoe drive will go toward the local American Cancer Society, which offers a wide variety of support for cancer patients and their families.
“[American Cancer Society] offers many different programs for people and families who are dealing with cancer,” Kellison said. “There’s a cancer survivors network, they have free education on cancer, there’s a Reach to Recovery program. They also have drivers who can drive the patient to a hospital and they provide stays at the Hope Lodge in Omaha.”
The Shenandoah Medical Center and the Shenandoah Public Library will serve as collection areas for donations throughout the shoe drive, which runs from March 1-April 30.
For more information, contact Kellison at tkea1217@msn.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Kellison from the KMA Morning Show.