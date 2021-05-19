(KMAland) -- Many organizations have had a tough time throughout the past year. One organization across the nation is happy to once again celebrate an important upcoming holiday.
The American Legion, now in its 102nd year of operation is highlighting National Poppy day on Friday May 28th right before Memorial Day. National Commander for the American Legion Bill Oxford was a guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Tuesday morning and spoke about the history of this day.
“Going back to WWI, in Europe, in the battlefields poppies were a part of the landscape. As the battle transpired those surviving those battles looked upon the poppy as a living memorial to the people who made the supreme sacrifice,” Oxford said. “The poppy was adopted by the American Legion in 1920 as the memorial flower.”
Despite the attention given to coronavirus, Oxford wants to ensure time-honored traditions continue. He is encouraging all patriotic Americans to wear a red poppy on the Friday before Memorial Day. Oxford also spoke about another awareness campaign in the 100 Miles 4 Hope.
“We created the 100 Miles 4 Hope last year as a way to encourage members of the American Legion family to get outside, out from under the COVID pandemic. To get some exercise, fresh air, get healthier, maybe lose a little weight,” Oxford said. “Those members of the family were encouraged to do 100 miles, whether it’s walk, run, bike, and maybe also raise some money to help support our veterans and children's foundation.”
There have been many challenges with this year for the group however Oxford said it was still positive.
“In spite of the pandemic the American Legion faced a lot of we can’t do that to all of the things we were able to do. We continue to show that the American Legion is still alive, still here, and still do the things we do,” Oxford said.
To find out more go to www.legion.org To hear the full interview with Bill Oxford click below.