(KMAland) -- Licenses for one of the most unique and tasty fish in Iowa are now available to purchase.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently selling licenses to catch Paddlefish in the Missouri River as well as the Big Sioux River. The Paddlefish season will open in February.
“Before 2015 you weren’t allowed to snag fish along the Missouri River, but because of angler interest and requests we decided to have some public meetings and passed a rule change that you can now snag Paddlefish along the Missouri River as long as you buy a Paddlefish tag,” Regional Fisheries Supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Chris Larson said.
The tags have been on sale since December 15th and you will be able to purchase a tag until January 7th. There are 950 resident tags and 50 non-resident tags available for purchase. Larson talked about the delicacy of Paddlefish.
“It’s very very good, it’s a white meat. The strange thing about Paddlefish is that they have no skeletal areas it’s all cartledge,” Larson said. “They are a plankton feeder but they can grow up to 100 pounds, the state record is 107 pounds that was caught a number of years ago.”
To find out more about the Paddlefishing season go to: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing
