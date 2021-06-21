(Shenandoah) -- Make that three candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah this fall.
Retired Shenandoah police officer Mike Anderson recently announced his candidacy for the city's vacant mayor's post in the November citywide elections. A lifelong resident, Anderson served with Shenandoah PD for more than 25 years. Anderson tells KMA News he's running for mayor to promote change in the community.
"I believe that there's some things that need to change," said Anderson. "We've got to do something about downtown. I don't want it to end up looking like a ghost town. (We need to) bring businesses to it. Let's get the kids something to do. They really don't have anything to do, other than run around. Maybe we should build them a skatepark, so that they're off the streets with their skateboards."
Anderson is also concerned about the community's appearance.
"Cleaning up some of these properties," said Anderson. "Making things look better. The entrances to town--they can be dressed up a little bit more."
If elected, Anderson says he'll work with the public.
"I will listen to people," said Anderson, "and work with them, and help them when we can--however we can, let's put it that way."
Anderson joins local businessman Roger McQueen and Councilman Jon Eric Brantner as seeking the office held by Dick Hunt since 2006. Hunt announced in April that he would not seek a fifth term as mayor.