(Ashland, NE) -- NASA is hoping for a successful launch of Artemis 1 the second time around.
As of Friday morning, NASA officials projected a 60% chance the test flight of America's new spacecraft and moon rocket takes off from the Kennedy Space Center between a two-hour launch window starting at approximately 1:17 p.m. central time. Problems with a hydrogen fuel tank scrubbed the first launch attempt on Monday. A retired astronaut and KMAland native is among the Artemis mission's interested observers. Clayton Anderson, a veteran of past Space Shuttle and International Space Station missions, is president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in his hometown of Ashland, Nebraska. While saying Monday's postponement was disappointing, Anderson tells KMA News delays are part of spaceflight.
"You know, when crews are on board, they're awfully disappointed," said Anderson, "and they look for the next opportunity to scrub, and they prepare, they study, they relax, they try to take their minds off of what's going on. But this one's unmanned, so it's not quite as impactful. But, if you consider the thousands of people who came out to see this historic launch, those people are obviously disappointed."
If all goes well, NASA's new Space Launch System, or SLS--the most powerful rocket since the Saturn V--will boost an uncrewed Orion spacecraft into orbit around the moon. Plans call for Orion to splash down in the Pacific Ocean six weeks after launch. Anderson says Artemis 1's success is important in order for NASA to launch a manned Artemis 2 mission to the moon in 2024. However, he advises caution.
"In order to pull this off," he said, "we want it to be safe. We want to understand everything that's going on. If there are issues, we want to understand that they're correctable in the time frame they need to be corrected. But, I don't think NASA should put pressure on themselves. Remember, we did this before--and the result was Challenger and some other debacles that we've have. So, I think we have to take it slowly, we have to take it smartly, and we have to look at everything to the best of our ability."
At the same time, NASA faces competition from private developers such as Elon Musk's SpaceX ventures. In addition to transporting astronauts to the International Space Station, SpaceX is also developing the Starship--a launch vehicle capable of taking space explorers to the moon and beyond.
"You know, he's got a huge rocket--the Starship he's building in Texas," said Anderson. "But, he's had his issues with that. I don't know what his launch schedule is. I hope NASA doesn't pay attention to that. I hope NASA focused on what NASA's doing and what we're trying to accomplish, because they're kind of independent. Our goal is to get astronauts back to the lunar surface, to live and work there, to develop systems that can help us get to Mars, that should be our focus--not on what the other folks are doing."
Additionally, Anderson says NASA must continue partnering with Russia and other countries aboard the ISS--whose operations have been extended until 2030. NASA officials are concerned that thunderstorm activity could thwart Artemis' second launch attempt Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned to ABC News on KMA over the weekend for further updates.