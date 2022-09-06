(Ashland, NE) -- A retired NASA astronaut has a new earthbound mission: making the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum "the gem of the Midwest."
Clayton Anderson, a veteran of Space Shuttle and International Space Station missions, recently moved from Houston back to his hometown of Ashland, Nebraska to serve as the museum's president and chief executive officer. Anderson tells KMA News the opportunity presented itself back in April while he was serving on the museum's board of directors. He says museum officials approached him after the previous CEO suddenly retired due to health reasons.
"What happened was a group--the board chairman and others--came to me and said, 'would you consider running this museum?'" said Anderson. "My wife I did a lot of talking, a lot of praying. We talked with our family members, and we ended up deciding this was a challenge I would undertake--that we would undertake--and that it was good for us to come home. So, I believe I'm supposed to be here. I have a big job ahead of me, but I don't believe in failure. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge."
As the 25-year-old facility's president, Anderson says one of his first goals is to transition it from spotlighting aircraft and space vehicles representing to the Cold War era, to the current thread of deterrence against other possible foes.
"That started back in 1957 with Sputnik," he said, "and it led our military in America--and 'baby NASA' as I call it, early NASA--to innovate. As we innovated, we were helping to deter World War III. That threat of deterrence still exists, with the Chinese having a space station, with Russia still in space, with India going to space, Europe going into space, all that stuff, we still have to deter bad things from happening.
"That deterrence now just doesn't occur with airplanes in the earth's atmosphere. I need to take the museum's story and thread up into space--so that's my primary challenge," Anderson added.
Other goals include improved exhibits and educational opportunities.
"We need more interactive exhibits--that's a definite understood knowledge," said Anderson. "I also want to look into bringing the Challenger Center here to the Midwest. There are some structural things I'd like to add that allow us to, perhaps, put in a planetarium and an observatory. We need more educational space. There are a lot of cool things we can do here."
Anderson hopes to draw more visitors from around KMAland.
"I'm counting on the greater Omaha, Lincoln metro area--including western Iowa, northern Kansas and southern South Dakota, you know," he said. "I want this to be a gem of the Midwest, and that's my goal is to create that, to take a good museum and make it great."
Located at 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays and programming days. For more information, check the SAC Museum's website.