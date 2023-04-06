(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District has a new superintendent beginning next school year.
School officials announce that Dr. Stephanie Anderson has been selected as the district's next superintendent, suceeding Dr. Timothy Mitchell, who retires at the end of the current school year. Currently, Anderson is director of elementary education and student services in the Fort Dodge Community School District. Anderson was one of two finalists for the position. Dr. Casey Moran, assistant director of special education for the Council Bluffs School District was the other finalists.
Anderson was selected following a second interview with the Riverside School Board and interviews with three constituent groups, including parents, community members, teachers, support staff, administrators and students. Board members are expected to offer a contract at its regular meeting April 17th at 6:30 p.m. Anderson's tenure at Riverside begins July 1st.