(Des Moines) -- With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, state advocacy groups are highlighting the issues on older Iowans' minds and speaking directly with congressional and senate candidates.
All four of Iowa's congressional seats for the U.S. House of Representatives are slated for the November general elections, along with one Senate race between Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley and Democratic Challenger Mike Franken. Brad Anderson is the Director of AARP Iowa. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Anderson says the top priority for 82% of the surveyed older Iowans is funding for social security. While the program has never missed a full payment, Anderson says social security faces some financial headwinds.
"Current studies show that by about 2035, the trust fund will not be able to pay full benefits to beneficiaries unless Congress acts," Anderson explained. "This is really a math problem because with the 'baby boomer' (generation) retiring, we've got more people taking money out of social security than a workforce putting money into it."
Anderson says more than 660,000 Iowans currently receive social security payments and the program keep roughly 30% of residents over the age of 65 out of poverty. However, he says action from Congress is necessary to address the revenue side of social security -- preferably soon.
"If we address this within the next handful of years we're going to be in pretty good shape, but the closer we get to 2035, the more painful on the revenue side it's going to be for taxpayers," said Anderson. "So, we just want to see Congress act in a bipartisan way, and hopefully sooner rather than later."
Higher costs and inflation are also of concern for most older Iowans. However, Anderson says the 8.7% increase or "cost of living adjustment" for social security for 2023 pairs well with an upcoming decrease in Medicare premiums.
"Their Medicare premiums come right out of social security -- that's how it works -- and premiums tend to go up with the (cost of living adjustment)," he said. "Well, in 2023, those Medicare premiums are coming down and that means more money in the pockets of older Iowans."
Anderson also applauded Congress for passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among other things, allows Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs. While it will take some time, Anderson says the measures are certainly a step in the right direction for Medicare beneficiaries.
"The cost of insulin will be capped at $35 and that starts next year, and in addition to that, your overall drug costs are going to be capped at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries starting in 2024," said Anderson. "The ability to negotiate lower drug prices starts in 2026, so we've got wait a little while for these to happen, but the good news is they're going to happen."
Videos of Iowa's congressional and senate candidates answering voter questions on social security and lowering costs are available on Iowa AARP's website. The full interview with Anderson is available below: