(Union Star) -- Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Andrew County Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and County Road 249 roughly five miles south of Union Star shortly before 12:30 p.m. Authorities say a a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 73-year-old Christine Fulker of St. Joseph, was westbound on County Road 249 when it attempted to do a U-turn on U.S. 169. The patrol says the vehicle was then struck on the driver's side by a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Ryan Hutchcraft of Union Star, causing it to come to rest off the west side of the road facing south on its wheels. The patrol says the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking a fence post and coming to rest on its wheels facing north.
Fulker and 71-year-old passenger, Richard Fulker of St. Joseph, were both taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for minor injuries. Additionally, Hutchcraft and two juvenile passengers, ages 11 and 15 from Union Star, were taken by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.