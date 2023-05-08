(Bolckow) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Andrew County Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Route B roughly one mile west of Bolckow around 3 p.m. Authorities say an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKZ, driven by 77-year-old Bobby Christian of Maitland, entered the intersection of Highway 71 and Route B and failed to yield to an oncoming northbound 2022 Toyota Camry, driven by 82-year-old Ada Barcus of Hopkins. The Patrol says the Camry struck the right rear side of the Lincoln and came to rest in the left lane of Highway 71 facing east. Meanwhile, the Lincoln came to rest on its wheels in the right lane on Highway 71 partially off the road facing west.
Both drivers along with an 89-year-old passenger in the Lincoln, James Barcus, suffered minor injuries in the accident but all declined medial assistance on the scene. Authorities say Ada and James Barcus were taken by family members to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The Andrew County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.