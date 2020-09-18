(Grant City) -- Missouri lawmakers approved only two bills in the just-concluded special legislative session this week.
But, Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews says both bills were important in dealing with crime-related issues. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Andrews says one of the bills approved creates a special fund protecting witnesses and their immediate family members before a court trial.
"You know, sometimes what we see is that witnesses will have a fear of retaliation," said Andrews. "So, this will help keep them safe, maybe relocate them to another place, put them in a hotel, whatever it takes to keep them out of harm's way, so they feel safe in testifying. This not only keeps the witnesses safe, and their families, but it will certainly help police solve crimes, because witnesses will be more at ease to come forward with information."
Another bill allows St. Louis officials to hire police officers and first responders from outside city limits. The Grant City Republican says the move will help the city address a great need for law enforcement personnel.
"They're really having a tough time, actually as a lot of police departments, especially in the urban areas all over the state and nation," he said. "But, St. Louis in particular, they're down over 150 officers, and this bill will eliminate the current residency requirement in St. Louis for law enforcement. Right now, the residency requirement states they must be a resident of the city of St. Louis. So, now, the only requirement is that the officer must live within one hour of the city."
Lawmakers took no action on the other four bills under consideration. Andrews says lawmakers hesitated on the other bills because of additional information presented. He says those bills can be addressed at another time.
"These were really two major ones that needed to be done right away," said Andrews. "I think the other bills, I think we will see those come up in session--whenever it kicks off again in January. So, I don't think they're necessarily going away. It's probably a good thing that we just kind of take it a little bit more slow on some of these others where there was a little bit more hesitancy."
Missouri legislators also took no overriding action on bills signed by Governor Parson in the annual veto session also held this week. You can hear the full interview with Allen Andrews on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.