(Red Oak) -- Officials with a KMAland animal shelter are asking for Montgomery County's help on a couple of fronts.
Tracy Hill of Animal Alliance Rescue/Shelter of Red Oak asked the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning for assistance regarding parking issues. Hill says no parking signs are needed in front of their location at 2047 Fernwood Drive in Red Oak because of trucks blocking their driveway.
"We have the truckers that go into Bungee blocking our drive, so that we can't even get into our drive," said Hill. "We've had a couple of truckers get out and threaten us. We've had to call the cops. This (Tuesday) morning, one of them was there early, parked, and went back into his cabin and west to bed. So, we were about a half-hour late--which doesn't seem like a whole lot, unless we have a diabetic animal that needs its insulin."
Hill says both Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle and Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius are working with the organization to ease the parking issue.
"The sheriff recommended no parking from the beginning of our parking up to the gate at Bungee," she said, "because, sometimes they pull forward in that area--and that's probably a semi's length, but their back ends block our driveway. So, that is what he's recommending that we come to you guys with."
Secondly, Hill asked whether the county is interested in entering into a contract with Animal Alliance for animal control services. Currently, she says animals from rural residences are dropped off without an agreement in place.
"If there's any kind of contract the county would like to set up with us for holding a couple of cages always empty for them for their dogs," said Hill. "because, if they bring us dogs, and we don't have contract with them, and we're full, we can't take them. This way, it would reserve cages for county dogs, because we've already got two in their right now from the county this week that people just bring us."
Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says no county ordinance amendment is necessary for the no parking signs. Olson says any animal control contract would fall under the sheriff's department's budget.