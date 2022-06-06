(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak could soon have a new dedicated animal shelter location back in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Tracy Hill with Animal Alliance Rescue, which is an animal shelter that is re-locating from Mount Ayr to Red Oak. Hill says her shelter -- which she runs with her mother, Dixie Strange -- often works with animals running at large, those received through hospice and ownership releases. Hill says they also like to get the community involved with the operation, including students from the area school districts.
"We like to have them more involved, and where we came from they had 40 hours of community service they had to do before they graduate, so they had to be in walking dogs on weekends and after school programs," said Hill. "We also work with the Yellow Ribbon program -- some of the dogs that aren't social dogs, they have to have a yellow ribbon that teaches the kid to not approach the dog. We've also worked on service dog etiquette."
Other offerings from the shelter include visiting area nursing homes, and Hill says they will also welcome youth required to serve community service to assist with the animals.
In assessing the stray animal population in Red Oak, Hill, who has lived in the community for nearly six weeks, says she primarily has the same dogs running at large. She suggested having stricter enforcement of fees and fines for animals at-large in the city's ordinances.
"I don't know if you guys can do more enforcing of your fees for 'running at-large,' because I think that would kind of make people fix their fences or get a fence," said Hill. "Because where we came from our first offense was $400. It was a big problem, but after first six months we really didn't have any problem with running at large."
Additionally, Hill, who has also served for 12 years as a vet tech, suggested reducing the required age for animals out in public to receive their rabies shot from six months to four months, which is the recommendation from state officials. Hill says she intends to work with the city nuisance officer and police chief to address any enforcement issues.
Currently, Hill says two buildings have piqued her and her mother's interest for the new shelter.
"One in town needs a lot of work, but is has fenced in yard and most of the things it needs to check state lists," said Hill. "The other one we really like is a little out of our price range and we just dealt with another bank today. So, there's two that we're looking at right now."
Operating for the last eight years as a licensed 501c3 non-profit, Hill says the shelter has been solely funded and self-sufficient through grants and donations -- which she says likely won't be changing anytime soon.
"All rescue shelters are run basically through donations, fundraisers, and different grants, I mean there's really no other way to support it," said Hill. "We have a lot of ideas in line for fundraisers, so if we can get the building up and going, and we want to do a lot of the fundraisers that involve the community. We're very much looking to pull in the community to help."
In other business Monday night, the council...
--Approved several requests from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association including: Various street closures on Thursday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 25th with "no parking" along the parade route, the use of the concrete parking lot at 2nd and Coolbaugh Street June 25-26 for a beverage garden, the use of an empty lot on the northwest corner of the square (2nd and Reed Street) for June 25 for inflatables, utilizing streets for the Fun Run on June 25, and police presence at various events and times.
--Approved a Class B Beer Permit for the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association for Junction Days at 200 East Coolbaugh and 1901 North 4th Street.
--Approved a joint participation agreement with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for taxi service in Red Oak.
--Approved a resolution setting the salary for a city employee (Ron Tilton).
--Approved a resolution amending the current budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
--Read a proclamation for Ride Transit Week for June 13-17.