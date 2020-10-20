(Fontanelle) -- An Anita man was killed in an Adair County crash Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a crash on Fontanelle Road near 270th Street around 5 p.m. just south of Fontanelle. The patrol says 59-year-old David Passehl of Anita was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 northbound, while 66-year-old Phillip Lundy of Orient was driving a 1998 Volvo Semi southbound.
Authorities say for unknown reasons Passehl's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Lundy's vehicle head-on. Passehl was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lundy was taken by Fontanelle Rescue to Adair County Health System in Greenfield with unknown injuries.
The patrol says the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Fontanelle Rescue, Greenfield Rescue and the Adair County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.