(Shenandoah) -- Everything from voluntary annexation to movie making is up for discussion at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Council, the council is expected to set a public hearing for August 9 at 6 p.m. on the voluntary annexation of future and existing business properties. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News officials with Community First Credit Union at 700 South Fremont Street requested annexation into city limits.
"The issue that would have created was that 602 South Fremont--which is half of Healthy Tails Retreat there--is not incorporated in Shenandoah, currently," said Lyman. "It was part of Fremont County. So, had we only annexed where the Skateland/Community First property was, we would have created an island of incorporated Fremont County--which the state does not allow us to do."
Lyman says annexing both properties allows the city to update its comprehensive plan. Also on the agenda are a bevy of street closures, including for South Elm Street from 9th Avenue south to the Forest Park entrance this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and August 14 from 6-to-11 p.m., and the alleyway behind the Legacy 2 Theater September 10 from 6-to-11 p.m. Lyman says Meagan and Dustin Mattson request the closures for filming of a sequel to their previous movie, "Tape Head."
"I know they're really excited about it," he said. "I know a couple weeks ago, they had some cones out, and they were shooting some scenes in front of their home on Elm Street. They've just got a few more nights where they want to do some filming, as well. So, the way it worked last time--and kind of how we asked them to work it going forward--is they'll put some cones out, and put people on either end of it. Then, obviously, if emergency vehicles need to get through, they'll call 'cut' and stop. And then, when they're not actively using it, they'll open it up and send traffic back and forth through there, as well."
Another agenda item entails solicitation of a contractor for the city's private demolition and rehabilitation grant program. Lyman says the contractor would basically serve as the program's administrator. Also included is a request from Robert Stuck for a 90-day extension of a renovation project at 510 Tassa.