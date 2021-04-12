(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary discussion on a proposed annexation is expected at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall and via ZOOM, the council is expected to set a special meeting and a public hearing for May 3rd at 6 p.m. on a voluntary annexation request for property located at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue, located in Fremont County. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the move is the first step toward construction of a proposed apartment complex at that location.
"The current property owner is asking for annexation with this mind," said Lyman. "I believe they're looking at building up to a 40-unit apartment complex for folks that are 55-plus."
Lyman says the project would help meet the need for housing in the community.
"Our housing stock is a little short right now," he said. "I'm sure it would help quite a bit. Forty units, you think about that. If you've got some folks that are ready to maybe downsize, and get away from the maintenance of home ownership and the like. I know with Pella adding a bunch of jobs, we're going to be adding more housing stock, and things like that."
Currently the site of a former gas station, Lyman says the parcel of land isn't located in city limits.
"We already provide them water and sewer right there, anyway," said Lyman. "It's just one of those pieces of property that, for whatever reason, was never inside city limits, but is surrounded on three sides by the city. So, it makes sense."
Fremont County's Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution in support of the proposed annexation.
Council members are also expected to set a public hearing for April 27th at 6 p.m. on the sale of public property at 100 West Sheridan to Jon and Linsey Heard for $3,000. Also on the agenda: approval of a temporary exclusion of city code regulations regarding public consumption at Sportsman's Park for the Birds and Bees Ride on the Wabash Trace scheduled for May 22nd, a proposed parking closure for a special event at the Donut Stop May 8th, approval of part-time staff members for the Wilson Aquatic Center and the Shenandoah Golf Course, an appointment to the city's board of adjustment, and proposed street closures for a controlled burn of property located at 307 North Center Street.