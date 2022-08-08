(Shenandoah) -- Items ranging from a public hearing on a voluntary annexation to possible tax increment financing line Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting in regular session at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council is expected to hold a public hearing and possible action on the voluntary annexation of future and existing business properties. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Community First Credit Union at 700 South Fremont Street requested annexation into city limits. But, he adds that would have created an issue with 602 South Fremont Street -- the southern half of the Healthy Tails Retreat -- which is also not currently within city limits.
"We discovered in looking at that, that 602 South Fremont would have been an island of unincorporated Fremont County and the state does not allow you to created islands of unincorporated county," said Lyman. "So we had some discussions with the property owner at 602 and they went ahead and voluntary requested annexation as well."
Lyman says the voluntary annexation also alleviates the possible need for any un-voluntary annexation. He adds the plan is to incorporate the potentially annexed properties into the city's urban renewal area. Also on the agenda is a resolution supporting a development agreement regarding Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC's $50 million clean sugar plant expansion. Lyman says the ethanol plant had inquired about the possibility of tax increment financing for the project.
"This would just be a resolution saying that we agree with it in principal, but we'd obviously have to go through the hoops of actually developing a development agreement, doing the public hearing, and amending the urban renewal plan to accommodate that," said Lyman.
From the city's perspective, Lyman adds a potential tax rebate could incentive a program that has the possibility of garnering multiple employment opportunities.
"Off the start, they'll be adding some employment there to Green Plains, but it will also be looking at all the downstream partners that will be coming as part of this bio-campus," said Lyman. "That's what we're banking on there is that with the addition of this clean sugar process, that we'll be getting some additional employers in town and adding to the job base here."
Other agenda items include the purchase of a new UTV for the parks department along with street closures for the ShenFest marathon in early September and street dances for an upcoming Block Party.