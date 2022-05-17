(Bedford) -- The city of Bedford is prepared to "Ready, Set, Glow" this upcoming weekend.
Bedford's 27th Annual Red Brick Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 21. The Red Brick Run includes options for walkers or runners of all different levels. Racers can participate in a 2 mile walk or run, 5K, or 10K during the day's events. Joining the KMA "Morning Show" to detail the run, Kerra Strong says the Red Brick Run makes for a great time in the city.
"This is our 27th year, so we've got a long history of runners coming to our community to experience our 5K, 10K, and 2 mile options," said Strong. "It's a really fun day-- I really enjoy being a part of the planning and seeing it all come together on Saturday."
Whichever route runners or walkers choose, Strong mentions they'll be able to see all the beautiful views that Bedford has to offer.
"Our 2 mile runners and walkers will be able to start at the Court House, and then go through a little bit of residential, up by our beautiful Bibbins Park, and then come back down towards the Court House," said Strong. "Our 5K runners will go down the lake road, so they'll get to see a little bit more open landscape. Our 10K runners go out past the fairgrounds and down some country roads, so they get to see some specially planted fields and things like that."
In addition to the Red Brick Run, there will be a variety of activities for visitors to also attend. The Bedford Fire Station is hosting a freewill donation pancake breakfast from 6-10AM for those wanting a tasty meal before or after their race. There will also be city-wide yard sales in the morning and early afternoon, as well as many town businesses offering discounts for customers. Strong says pulling off all the day's affairs takes a lot of community involvement.
"We have really great sponsors for this event that have supported us year in and year out that really helped gain awareness and momentum of the event," said Strong. "We also have a lot of volunteers that help us leading up to the event, and then of course race day. We have folks that have helped I think all 27 years."
The Red Brick Run will start with registration at the Taylor County Court House at 8AM, with the race beginning at 9AM. Saturday entrance fees for participants are $25. Online registration is available through the 19 for a discount of $20 at raceentry.com, and by searching for zip code 50833. For questions or more details, visit the Bedford Red Brick Run Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Kerra Strong below.