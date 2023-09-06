(Murray) -- Music lovers and card game enthusiasts are headed to the "almost" ghost town of Hopeville this weekend.
Just south of Murray, organizers are putting on the 44th Annual Hopeville Music Festival on Sunday beginning around 11 a.m., which will also feature the 10th annual Jim Overholtzer Cribbage Tournament starting at noon--all taking place at the Hopeville Square County Park. John Klein is one of the organizers of the event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, Klein says the informal music performance often draws hundreds of musicians to the town with a population that consistently fluctuates around 15 people.
"It's just a gathering of people who like to play music of any kind, but particularly more rural or country music, or just what people want to play," said Klein. "They meet and get up on a semi flatbed trailer stage and we have a sound system that pumps the sound out into a wide area in the park."
In addition to stage performances, Klein adds that jam sessions of musicians often occur spontaneously around the wooded park. Shortly after the music performances begin, the cribbage tournament, featuring the old English card game, kicks off in the northeast corner of the park.
"The cribbage players play five games of cribbage and they can't play the same person twice but they play five games total and they keep score on all five games," Klein explained. "So, the winner of the trophy is who adds up their five game scores and highest the highest score for all five games. So, mathematically, you don't have to win any game and you could still win the tournament if you don't lose by a lot compared to other people."
Competitors are vying for the tournament trophy, which the descendants of Jim Overhotlzer, the former postmaster for Grand River and an avid cribbage player, fund. Klein says the cribbage tournament often draws various experience levels and age groups.
"Like all games it has some quirky rules you have to learn with experience and because this is a tournament, we'll probably have all kinds of experience there," he said. "We'll have some that have been playing for 50 years and then also some newcomers."
Both the music festival and the cribbage tournament are free to enter, and the music is expected to run until around 5 p.m. The Hopeville Community Church will provide concessions and lunch. Klein says those wishing to attend can head south of Murray on Clarke County road R15, and signs will then direct people to the festival. You can hear the full interview with John Klein below: