(Des Moines) -- Parents hoping to save a little extra on back-to-school shopping have a chance to do this weekend.
That's because the Iowa Sales Tax Holiday will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday. Passed by the Iowa Legislature 2000, the holiday requires no sales tax or local option sales tax be collected on certain items on the first Friday and Saturday of August. John Fuller is the Public Information Officer with the Iowa Department of Revenue. Fuller tells KMA News the sales tax sale holiday primarily applies to specific footwear and clothing items purchased over the two days.
"So, there are some rules around this--anything under $100 they do not have to pay the 7% sales tax," Fuller explained. "So, people can shop, maybe do a little back to school shopping, and save some money if they shop on Friday and Saturday."
Clothing not included in the sales tax exemption are items such as watches, jewelry, umbrellas, sporting equipment, or any unique clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity rather than everyday wear.
In its over 20 years of existence, Fuller says there have been some updates to the holiday. Most notably, he says online purchases are eligible for the sales tax exemption.
"It's seen a few changes over the years because shopping has changed, so you can do online purchasing and have the same things," he said. "It has to be paid for one of those two days, but it does not have to be delivered one of those two days. But, the event has pretty much stayed the same it's always been the same dates."
While it might not seem like much, Fuller says it's an excellent opportunity to save a little money on everyday purchases.
"Myself included, people feel like, 'wow, if I can save a little bit here and there it's a good thing," Fuller said. "So, this is an opportunity to save a little bit here and there if you've got to buy something for the kids for school or you're just about shopping by yourself."
Businesses open Friday and Saturday are required to participate. For a complete list of eligible or not-eligible items and additional details, visit the Iowa Department of Revenue's Iowa Sales Tax Holiday page.