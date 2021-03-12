(Shenandoah) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic passes the one-year mark, local health officials are encouraging residents to not forget their regular health screenings.
The Kaiser Family Foundation says around 62% of Americans currently get an annual physical, while 92% of people say that getting a physical is important. Stephanie Robinette is an internal medicine provider at Shenandoah Medical Center. She says annual physicals are a good time to sit down with your provider and review your health.
"They review screening tests that need to be completed at certain age groups -- especially if you have certain risk factors -- vaccinations and just making sure with everything health-wise that you're staying on track," said Robinette.
In addition to talking through any health concerns you may have, providers will determine if you are due for any preventative screenings or any other tests.
"If you do have some chronic health conditions, we look at what risk factors that might give you, as well, and that may impact what type of preventative screenings you might have done," said Robinette. "We'll also kind of look at whether you're due for a mammogram based on your age, colonoscopy based on your age or risk factors and look at your vaccines to make sure you're all up-to-date on your vaccinations to keep you healthy."
Annual physicals are also crucial for children as they grow and develop. Robinette -- who also sees pediatric patients -- says providers keep an eye on a child's development and early intervention is key is any problems develop.
"We look at growth to make sure they are maintaining on their growth curves, vaccinations for children and then any early intervention that may be needed, as far as how they're doing in school, behavior at home, developmental milestones and making sure that they're meeting those as well," said Robinette.
Nationally, many patients reported forgoing their annual physical due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinette says SMC is taking steps to ensure those coming in for a wellness visit remain well.
"Everyone is screened at the front door before coming into the clinics," said Robinette. "If anyone has any signs of illness, we try to re-direct and do telehealth visits instead of letting people into the clinic who are having signs of illness. We're hoping to keep those that are well and coming in for wellness exams and other regular chronic conditions apart from those that may be ill."
For more information or to schedule your annual physical exam, contact SMC at (712) 246-7400. Robinette was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM program.
You can hear the full interview below.