(Treynor) -- Contributions to a program designed to improve Pottawattamie County fair facilities continue to grow.
That's according to T.S. Bank Director of Public Relations Kelsey Stupfell, who says 100% of 4-Hers at the 2023 Westfair donated a portion of their livestock funds into the bank's matching funds program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Stupfell says the matching funds program was started in 2012 by T.S. Bank and has continued to grow.
"We just wanted to have our dollars and then the 4-H dollars be stretched a little further and this last year at Westfair, 100% of the 4-Hers voluntarily donated a portion of their livestock proceeds back to the livestock matching fund," said Stupfell. "So we match it dollar for dollar, and then the past few years we've teamed up with the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home."
She adds that all proceeds from the fund go towards facility improvements at West Fair in Council Bluffs.
Since its inception, the program has raised nearly $33,000, which Stupfell adds has gone towards expansion and improvements at the livestock facilities and show ring. However, Stupfell says the fair board is now considering saving up for a few larger projects.
"This year and next year, I know they're looking at putting a few of those funds towards Westfair's capital campaign," Stupfell explained. "This past summer, Westfair celebrated their 50th anniversary, so that's cool that they're going to try and keep moving forward and build up their endowment fund. They have some big projects for water and power that they're going to be updating so that they can be around for another 50 years."
With TS Bank reinvesting 10% of its net income locally, Stupfell says the livestock matching program aligns well with the bank's mission.
"Especially, we have a real heart for youth and programming," she said. "So, this just speaks to our heart for southwest Iowa and we have a lot of hope for our next generation and we want to help propel them forward for their future."
Stupfell adds the Westfair capital campaign will be open to the public, and for more information, contact Connie Casson at 402-981-5973 or cmcasson@gmail.com. You can also contact John Bracker at 515-201-6260. You can hear the full interview with Stupfell below: