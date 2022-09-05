(Essex) – Once again, “a little town with a big heart” staged another big Labor Day celebration.
Essex was the destination for KMAland residents for a menagerie of activities – including the traditional Labor Day parade Monday afternoon. In addition to the usual assortment of floats, tractors, law enforcement, fire and emergency vehicles, area bands were represented, including the Shenandoah High School and Middle School Marching Bands, the Essex Middle School and High School bands, and the Stanton High School band.
Royalty riding down the streets of Essex included Olivia Baker, Miss Essex for 2022.
“It’s just an honor,” said Baker. “I know Labor Day is just a huge part of what we do here in Essex. So, I’m just glad I get to represent it.”
Maelie Ward was crowned Little Miss Essex for this year. And, one of the city’s legendary figures served as the 2022 parade grand marshal. Mary Ann Stuart and husband Allen came to Essex in 1980. Both longtime area instructors, Mary Ann says she and her husband have been active in a long list of community activities.
“We’ve always volunteered in church,” said Mary Ann. “We taught in Sunday school. We sponsored the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and we really worked with the school to make sure it’s here for many years to come.”
Perhaps Mary Ann is most proud of their work with the Essex Education Foundation – a major benefactor for the district for years to come.
“We’ve been able to give quite a bit of money to the school already in the first year,” she said. “So, we’re really proud of that.”
Mary Ann say she’s honored to be named grand marshal in a community she regards as one big family.
“I think the main thing is that everybody’s family,” said Mary Ann. “If you are hurting, there’s going to be somebody here to help you. It’s just always felt like family. Everybody in the community just reach out and take care of each other.”
In addition, the Essex Community Club named the late Donna Franks as a 2022 honorary grand marshal.
Monday’s parade followed a full schedule of events over the weekend, including Friday’s night’s circus, extreme bull riding, a community church service and lunch, an all-school reunion, a free moving and Sunday night’s fireworks – just to name a few.