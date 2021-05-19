(Clarinda) — Construction crews have hit another milestone on a major bridge project in Page County.
County Engineer J.D. King told the Page County Board of Supervisors this week that some of the final concrete work on the J20 bridge over the West Tarkio Creek took place this week.
"The last piece of concrete was placed by the (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) subcontractor," said King. "They did the eastbound lane on Saturday and then the westbound lane Monday afternoon."
Work began in February on the 110-foot long bridge by AM Cohron & Son. King says there is some other cleanup work that needs to be done before the project’s completion sometime next month.
"The erection of the corner guardrail, which is a one-day job," said King. "They will get there sometime next week, at least that's what the schedule is right now. We also have to do the finish of the shouldering and do some of the emulsion. That's done when the dirt dries out. We don't want to attempt to finish the shoulders now with the wet conditions. It just leaves a mess."
In other road news in Page County, King says work is expected to begin this week on the county’s contracted rock haul. Schildberg Construction is scheduled to place gravel on 41 miles of county roads.
"Currently, they are hauling rock in Taylor County," said King. "Our contract with them, we anticipate starting perhaps as soon as Friday. They'll haul for a week. And then they have another job that they need to finish up that they stopped and need to go back to over in Mills County. So, we anticipate hauling for a week, taking a break and then finishing up the rock haul."
King says he anticipates the rock haul to take between two and three weeks of work.