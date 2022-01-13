(Valley) -- KMAland residents should brace themselves for a big change in the weather.
After a week of relatively tranquil weather, another big blast of winter is anticipated Friday. Most of western and central Iowa is in the bull's-eye for a strong storm system dumping heavy snow and perhaps freezing rain on the region. Dirk Petersen is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Petersen tells KMA News a change in the jet stream is the culprit for the next big round of winter activity.
"The main thing that kind of helps with that is kind of the jet stream starts pushing farther south," said Petersen, "and we have a front moving through the area, to really bring in those stronger northwesterly winds that help funnel that cold weather into our area."
Preliminary projections place snowfall at 4-to-8 inches in southwest Iowa.
"As you farther east, you'll see better chances for snow," he said. "There may be an initial mix of perhaps some rain to freezing rain. Then, it will transition to snow, then kind of keep coming down as it tracks right over areas of Iowa. Then, you'll have a good period of snow lasting into the overnight hours Saturday."
Petersen says the storm will leave colder temperatures in its wake for the weekend.
"On Saturday, for the highs, we're looking at temperatures really 18-to-24 degrees," said Petersen. "By Sunday, we're going to probably stay right around freezing as a high, right around 30-to-32, just because of that snow pack trying to keep temperatures from getting too high."
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate with the weather Friday. You can check the latest Iowa road information at 511ia.org.