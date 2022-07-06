(Fremont County) -- There will be lots of farming equipment from years past on display during the Fremont County Fair.
On July 16, the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association is putting on their Antique Tractor Drive. Multiple different brands and colors will be on display for viewers to enjoy. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Dan Whitehill says there's sure to be a favorite for everyone.
"There's a wide variety of several colors," said Whitehill. "You'll see Massey-Harris, Massey Ferguson, some blue and some red, and usually there's quite a bit of red and green."
The upcoming ride also doubles as a fundraiser. The money raised by the Antique Tractor Association is being given to the Pony Express Riders of Iowa. Organized in 1967, the Riders help give back to other groups that improve the quality of life of others. Whitehill says that events like the ride are extremely beneficial in continuing their mission.
"We're an all-volunteer organization," said Whitehill. "We work all year long doing something trying to raise money. Everything that we make goes directly, nobody gets a dime out of it."
Whitehill mentions that with the work they've done, the Riders were able to recently cross the $10 million mark.
Registration for the ride is $20 and opens at the Fremont County Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. The ride is scheduled to start an hour later at 9 a.m. To learn more about how to join the ride, call 712-370-2382. You can hear the full interview with Dan Whitehill below.