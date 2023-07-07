(Sidney) -- Farm equipment from the years gone by will be back on display at the Fremont County Fair.
That's because the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association is once again putting on their Antique Tractor Drive on July 15. Dan Whitehill and Fred Sandahl joined the KMA "Morning Show" Friday morning to preview the event. Whitehill says the event is open to anybody with an antique tractor willing to go through a nearly 28-mile trek in the morning starting at the Fremont County Fair Grounds.
"We'll go down and take a break in Waubonsie Park and then we'll head towards Hamburg but we don't quite get there as we take off and go up Blueberry Hill, which is quite a challenge," said Whitehill. "That's what a lot of the guys like about this ride is that there are a lot of challenging hills out there once you get off the highway. It's a test and a lot of fun. You don't just see corn and soybeans out on the flat land--we're up in the hills."
The ride also doubles as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Easters Seal Camp Sunnyside through the Pony Express Riders of Iowa. The Fremont County Cattlemen's Association and Fair Board will also provide lunch upon the tractor's return to the fairgrounds. Whitehill says the drive will have tractors of all colors, shapes, and sizes.
"Mines a 1947 and there are tractors older than that and there are some from back in the 1970s that are still considered eligible," he said. "We see a lot of 4020 John Deeres, we've seen some two-cylinder John Deeres, H and M Farmalls, 560s, some ACs, Massy-Fergusons, some Fergusons, and Fords."
While it is a chance to enjoy driving old tractors, Whitehill adds it is also an opportunity to give to the worthy cause at Camp Sunnyside.
"It is an Easter Seals camp for the physically and mentally challenged so it is money well spent," said Whitehill. "We sure appreciate all the people that have helped do this over the past few years and the people that come and ride with us."
Registration for the ride is $20 and opens at the Fremont County Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. The ride is scheduled to start an hour later at 9 a.m. To learn more about how to join the ride, call 712-370-2382. You can hear the full interview with Dan Whitehill and Fred Sandahl with this story below: