(Des Moines) -- Oral arguments are set for next week in the appeal of a man convicted of a 2019 murder in Shenandoah.
A three-judge panel will hear arguments Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the appeal of Toby Lee McCunn. McCunn was convicted in August 2019 of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing Joshua Lyle Jordan on April 22nd, 2019 in Shenandoah. During the trial, the prosecution said McCunn obsessed over and sought out Jordan several times leading up to the shooting in a dispute over stolen property. McCunn's attorney at the time -- Andrew Munger -- argued that McCunn acted in self-defense. He pointed to previous altercations between the two men and said that Jordan had fired first during the incident.
"The evidence will show there were six .22-caliber bullets and/or bullet fragments that were recovered from the scene," said Munger. "The shootout occurred. The law does not require defection and Toby McCunn left the premises. He had just been through a traumatic event. I submit to you that it would be a tragic event for anyone in Toby's position."
On the second day of the trial, DCI Lead Investigator Phillip Kennedy said he interviewed McCunn in the hospital after he was taken into custody on April 22nd. He says McCunn had been looking for Jordan for a number of weeks to recover some stolen property.
"He stated multiple times that he was obsessed," said Kennedy. "He told me that this process had consumed his life and that he had compiled what he called a suspect list and was going down it finding people who had his things."
During his sentencing hearing in September of that year, several members of Jordan's family addressed the court, including Jordan's teenage daughter Dezi, who said her father's murder stole away milestones that she wanted to experience.
"I want you to know that you completely changed my life," said Jordan. "I can't even put it into words. I always think about the what-ifs, getting one last hug or getting to say goodbye. The thing I think about most is not having my father to walk me down the aisle when I get married, him not seeing me at homecoming this weekend, getting to see me graduate, getting to see me go to prom or not even to be able to meet my husband."
McCunn is currently serving his sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. He will be represented in the appeal by public defender Mary Conroy, while Louis Sloven from the Attorney General's Office will argue for the state.