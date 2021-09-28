(Nebraska City)-- The 2021 AppleJack Harvest Fest is set to conclude this weekend with one last hoorah.
Tammy Partsch, with Nebraska City Tourism, joined the KMA Morning Show this morning (9-28) to discuss the events planned for the weekend.
"When AppleJack started (it) was the historical angle of the town, and part of that is we are the home of Arbor Day," Partsch said. "This is the 150th year of Arbor Day. It is also the 100th birthday of the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, and Arbor Lodge was their first state historical park in their books.
"So, they are coming to town this weekend and helping us celebrate AppleJack with a whole bunch of hands-on demonstrations and activities and fun things for people to see and do. A lot of them are free. That's all going to be out at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday."
Partsch said the list of events for the weekend continues to go on.
"We've got things like birdwatching, fish printing, casting demonstrations at Steinhart Park, mud ball painting. There's something called tracks, furs, and skulls, oh my, which I'm kind of excited to see," Partsch continued.
"Turkey calls, wildlife tracks, recycled bird feeders, and then we're looking at a vintage baseball game on Saturday afternoon. A lot of that stuff is going to be free outside on the grounds at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well."
There will be more events going on outside of the park grounds as well.
"There are a couple of other things happening. We don't want you to think it's all happening at Arbor Lodge," Partsch stated. "Some of our downtown shops have lots of good specials going on. Union Orchard is having a great AppleJack (event), and they're just north of town.
"The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum has an excellent speaker, Jeff Barnes, who is going to be here on Saturday at 1:00. His presentation is to Live and Die on the Plains and what death was like on the plains for the early settlers. That will be kind of an interesting thing as well. Then we've got a produce stand just outside of town as well, and they've got fresh produce and pumpkins and pies and apples."
You can check out the events starting during the day on Friday (10-1). For more information, go to NebraskaCity.com and click on the festivals tab. For the full interview with Partsch, click below.