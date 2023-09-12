(Nebraska City) -- A southeast Nebraska tradition dating back over a half-century returns for the next two weekends.
The 2023 Nebraska City AppleJack Festival begins this weekend, September 15th through September 17th, before returning for a second weekend, September 23rd and September 24th. Tammy Partsch is with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Tuesday morning, Partsch says the annual celebration starts with various events and vendors this weekend.
"We have a flea market, various craft and vendor shows, then we have the parade which is at 1 p.m. on Saturday," she said. "We have a fun run, the pancake feed, a car show, a quilt show, a carnival, and we also have water barrel fights--which are really fun to watch and participate in."
The Extreme Bull Riding Tour takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while the River City Classics Car Show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Partsch says the various orchards and museums in Nebraska City will also be open throughout both weekends.
Partsch says the second weekend is "All About Apples" and emphasizes everyone's favorite festival item--food.
"We have a cider stroll downtown where you can taste different kinds of hard cider at various downtown locations and some of them are regular ciders as well," Partsch explained. "We have a progressive dinner and then a recipe contest that you can enter or we also need taste testers and the recipe has to be apple-infused."
The Downtown Cider Stroll and Apple Jamboree, including kid's events such as a petting zoo, rides, games, and face painting, are new for this year's event. The "Taste of AppleJack Recipe Contest" will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 24th.
Partsch says the festival has flourished from its beginnings as a one-day celebration to recognize individuals flocking to the region to pick apples from the various orchards.
"There have been orchards here for over 100 years and people came to get apples year after year in the 20s, 30s, and 40s," said Partsch. "Then in the late 1960s, there were some businessmen who said 'let's do something more for them, and let's make a festival so we can have more of a party atmosphere, and maybe they can stay the night, and we can make more of a big deal out of it."
For a complete schedule of events, visit the AppleJack Festival page at nebraskacity.com. The full interview with Tammy Partsch is available below: