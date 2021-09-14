(Nebraska City) -- It's a celebration so big it takes three weekends to enjoy.
Nebraska City is the destination for the 53rd Annual AppleJack Festival. For the second straight year, the festival's events are spread out over three consecutive weekends in order to combat large crowds. Amy Allgood is executive director of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Allgood says weekend number one begins Friday with a big flee market and carnival rides.
"We've got a flea market on Central Avenue from 3rd to 5th Street that starts already Friday," said Allgood. "So, you can come over, hit the orchards, go to a flea market, and do all that stuff before the big crowd on Saturday comes, if you like. And, if you're kind of a daredevil, the carnival opens at 5 o'clock in the evening. We moved the location to that, so we're able to have a lot more rides. So, we're really excited. That's going to be over in our sunken parking lot on 7th and Central."
Saturday's events include the traditional AppleJack Festival Parade Saturday at 1 p.m. Allgood advises spectators to arrive early, as another big parade is expected.
"I'm telling you, from years' past, and seeing the floats that we've already got entered," she said, "get here a little early, put your chair out, mark your spot, and then mingle around downtown until that parade starts at 1. We've never had any trouble with anyone bothering chairs, so get your spot selected."
Among Sunday's activities is the River City Classics Car Club Car Show. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with judging at noon and an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Allgood says another big turnout of vehicles is expected.
"If you remember last year, or the year before, we had over 400 cars," said Allgood. "We're really getting prepared to have at least that many again this year. If you want to see some classic cars, head over to Nebraska City on Sunday."
Other events take place the following two weekends, September 25th and 26th and October 2nd and 3rd. For more information, check the schedule on the NCTC website.