(Red Oak) -- Four candidates have applied for a vacany on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Steven Berendes, Steven Masters, Troy Preston and Charla Schmid submitted their applications and met all the requirements for the 1st district supervisors position by Tuesday's deadline. Pursuant to sections in the Iowa Code, a committee of County Auditor Stephane Burke, Recorder Carlene Bruning and Treasurer Tera Hughes will appoint a new supervisor next Wednesday, October 21st at 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse's basement meeting room in Red Oak. The appointee will fill the remainder of the late Rudy Kinard's term, which expires January 1st, 2023. At a special meeting late last month, the threesome made the decision to appoint a new board member, rather than hold a special election. At that meeting, Burke said the earliest a special election could be held is in December, because of the Iowa Secretary of State's "blackout dates" coinciding with the November general election.
"The earliest special election date would be Tuesday, December 8th," said Burke. "If we decide on an appointment, it must occur no later than October 22nd, which is 40 days after the vacancy occurred, which is September 12th. The appointee must be sworn in within 10 days of the appointment, and citizens can file a petition (for a special election) with the auditor within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint was published, or within 14 days after the appointment is made--whichever is later. There needs to be 80 signatures from the county."
Burke also reviewed the estimated cost of both options. She says there's a lot of costs involved in a special election.
"We have to program the equipment, print the ballots, hire poll workers, ballot publications," she said. "We have postage. We have some overtime that will be needed in the auditor's office. That's an estimated cost between $1,500 to $2,000. If we appoint somebody, it's under $75, because all we have to do is put a publication in the paper."
Committee members will conduct interviews with all four candidates next Tuesday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, and also by ZOOM.