(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials are seeking interested candidates to fill a vacancy on the city council.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the council approved a resolution allowing the city clerk to publish notice to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Cindy Arman. First elected to the council in 2019, Arman served as an at-large councilperson with a term running through the end of 2023. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says those interested in filling the vacant seat must express interest soon.
"Interested members of eligible voters can send a letter here to City Hall expressing their interest by May 6th," said Lyman. "Also under a provision of state code, a petition can be filed within 14 days of 200 signatures and they can petition for a special election."
The council is expected to vote on filling the vacancy at its May 10th meeting.