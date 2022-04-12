Shenandoah City Hall

Shenandoah City Hall

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials are seeking interested candidates to fill a vacancy on the city council.

Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the council approved a resolution allowing the city clerk to publish notice to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Cindy Arman. First elected to the council in 2019, Arman served as an at-large councilperson with a term running through the end of 2023. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says those interested in filling the vacant seat must express interest soon.

"Interested members of eligible voters can send a letter here to City Hall expressing their interest by May 6th," said Lyman. "Also under a provision of state code, a petition can be filed within 14 days of 200 signatures and they can petition for a special election."

The council is expected to vote on filling the vacancy at its May 10th meeting.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.