(Shenandoah) -- Applications are now open for an agriculture scholarship for area high school seniors.
The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Ag Committee and the Agriculture Future of America have partnered to offer an agriculture scholarship program. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, SCIA Ag Committee Member Nick Bosley says two scholarships will be given out. He adds the scholarship provides funding for a pair of opportunities for the students.
"AFA works with us in matching funds to help fund this thing, and it's a $4,600 scholarship," Bosley explained. "So $3,000 of that goes to tuition for the student and then the remaining $1,600 covers the expenses for the annual AFA Leadership Conference in Kansas City that will take place this November."
Seniors in the Shenandoah, Sidney, and Essex School Districts intending to pursue a degree at an accredited university are eligible for the scholarship. But, Bosley says their career path doesn't have to be limited to an agriculture business major.
"Many majors qualify, if they apply to the ag industry of course, we've awarded folks with Ag Business degrees, people that are going into Chemistry, Horticulture, Animal Science, Education, Veterinarian, Computer Science, ectara," Bosley said. "You don't have to be strictly just an Ag Business major, there's a wide variety of ag-related fields that you can be studying that you can feel free to apply for the scholarship."
Bosley says those interested can submit their application at www.agfuture.org.
While the committee looks at community service, family financial needs, and academics, Bosley says the essay covering the student's vision of agriculture likely carries the most weight.
"I would say that the essay probably carries the most weight," Bosley emphasized. "During the interview process there's normally two to three judges and they sit there and not only review the essay, but they also interview the application and really get a strong feel for what their vision is and why ag means so much to them."
Bosley also thanked the local businesses who contributed to help raise the $2,300 local match for the two scholarships.
Applications are due by March 9th. Following the interviews held shortly after the deadline, the winners will be announced at the SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet to be held later in the spring at the American Legion Country Club. You can hear the full interview with Nick Bosley below.