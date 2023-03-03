(Shenandoah) -- Applications are once again open for area high school seniors pursuing a degree in the agricultural industry.
The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Ag Committee and the Agricultural Future of America have again partnered to offer an agricultural scholarship program. SCIA Ag Committee Member Nick Bosley says the two groups, along with various local sponsors, have been putting together nearly $4,600 in scholarships for over two decades, assisting area high schoolers.
"The scholarship dates back to 2002, so we just passed or 20th year and we missed a year due to COVID-19 like everybody did," said Bosley. "But, we're coming into our 21st year and the program has been a smashing success."
Seniors in the Shenandoah, Sidney, and Essex School Districts intending to pursue a degree at an accredited university and have a GPA over 3.0 are eligible for the scholarship. But, Bosley says a wide variety of majors could apply for the program.
"It doesn't necessarily have to be an ag business field -- there's a wide variety of ag related fields that this would qualify for," said Bosley. "I really stress if you've got a grandson, daughter, niece, nephew, or even a neighbor down the road -- anybody that's going to school, -- if they're going into an ag related field, please encourage them to go online at www.agfuture.org."
On top of the application form, Bosley says the students would also be required to fill out a small essay covering the student's vision of agriculture.
Local businesses also help sponsor the program and raise the local match for the scholarships. Given the time the scholarships have been offered, Bosley says the program is starting to come full circle.
"We actually have former award winners who are back in the area farming, they're serving as loan officers at local institutions as far as ag lending and things like that -- now they're starting to contribute back to the scholarship," said Bosley. "It's really finally going full circle and functioning the way it was intended."
Those interested can submit their application at www.agfuture.org before the March 9th deadline. Following the interviews held shortly after the deadline, the winners will be announced at the SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet to be held later in the spring. Anyone interested in sponsoring the scholarship or the upcoming banquet, contact Shelly Warner with SCIA at 712-246-3455.