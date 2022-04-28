(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is expected to have a new city council member early next month.
Shenandoah's City Council is searching for someone to fill the at-large council position vacated by Cindy Arman's sudden resignation earlier this month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says five applications have been received for the position--and there's still time for more.
"I encourage anyone that's interested in doing that to fill out a letter of application and get to the city, so that they can look at it," said McQueen. "This will be to fill her term out until December 31st, 2023. Then, they have the option to run (in the November elections) if they wanted to."
McQueen declined to disclose the applicants. Residents have until May 6th at noon to submit letters of intent to Shenandoah City Hall. From there, McQueen says the council will review the applicants, and select a new at-large council member at its May 10th meeting.
"What they're looking for is someone who would be able to step in and be able to catch on right away, and help the council," he said. "We need five on that--that's for sure."
McQueen says citizens also have the right to petition for a special election for the position within 14 days of the appointment. Two-hundred signatures are needed in order to set the election. The mayor, however, hopes to avoid a special vote.
"I would hope we wouldn't have to go that far," said McQueen. "Because, it's a major cost to the city. We're talking $5,000 to $8,000 just for one person in an election."
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: