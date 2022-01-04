(Red Oak) -- Volunteer Fire Departments across KMAland and the nation are struggling with providing adequate staffing.
That's according to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, who says his department in Red Oak has been luckier than others potentially in the area due to the department providing both firefighters and EMS services. However, according to a National Fire Protection Association report in 2019, including numbers from responding departments across the country, a nearly 100,000-drop was seen in volunteers from 2000 to 2017. Bruce says it likely is a combination of factors contributing to the steady decline of volunteer firefighters.
"There's a lot of hours that goes into getting your initial fire training, and your monthly meetings with whatever department your on, and then of course you throw call volume in there," Bruce said. "And a lot of folks are maybe working multiple jobs or maybe they've got kids at home so they're working split shifts."
In the Red Oak Fire Department, Bruce says his volunteer staff doubles his full-time paid staff, showing its significance to have a strong volunteer force, especially in a more rural area.
"They're a huge asset obviously when it comes to staffing because a lot of municipalities and towns just don't have the finances to employ all payed emergency services folks," Bruce said. "But you're also in an era where the quickest ways to get emergency services to you is by calling 911, and traditionally you'd have these folks right there to answer the call."
Currently, Bruce says 10 full-time workers make up the Fire and EMS staff in Red Oak. However, a recent agreement between the city of Red Oak and the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital will provide an additional 11th paramedic firefighter.
Bruce says the expansion comes after other area volunteer fire departments forced Red Oak's coverage area to expand.
"We were being pulled pretty thin you know, during the day we cover around 477 square miles just because we are picking up a lot of these other territories because they don't have people to answer," Bruce said. "Now we're covering Emerson's EMS transports because they don't have an ambulance, we cover Elliott because they don't have an ambulance, but we also cover pretty well all of Montgomery County plus."
Bruce says the state has stepped in to try and address the diminishing volunteer numbers. Still, he adds costs are always going to be a primary concern.
"They made EMS an essential service, of course your fire fighting in the rural setting was already an essential service with your trustee providing taxation for fire protection," Bruce said. "So you see them addressing the issue, but at the end of the day, if you're going to put in career people or part-time people, there's a money figure that has to be attached to that. And the ultimate question is to how each individual community is able to bridge that gap."
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also announced the disbursement of over $290,000 to over 100 rural fire departments in the state in early December.