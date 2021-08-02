(Atlantic) -- The Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band will be getting in parade formation this week in preparation for a trip to the Iowa State Fair and West Coast.
The four day camp will begin Tuesday, August 3rd and run up until Friday. Co-director and treasurer, Jarrod O'Donnell, says these are the only four days the students will have before a performance at the Iowa State Fair Parade on August 11th.
"It goes from 9 a.m.-to-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and then kids will start out in sectionals making sure we know our music," O'Donnell said. "We'll do some marching fundamentals, and then we'll do some large group rehearsals, and get some parade blocks going."
The students will then have one winter rehearsal in November, leading up to the trip the ensemble will take in December to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. O'Donnell says there will be many opportunities both professionally and relaxing for the students and staff.
"While we're out there we'll obviously march in the parade and we'll get to participate in a half-time show that the company puts on out there," O'Donnell said. "Then we'll see the USS Missouri that's out there, we'll do some sight-seeing around the ocean, there's a Mission Beach and Belmont Park which is a fun attraction for the kids to do. We'll also spend a day or two in Los Angeles and the Anaheim area, (and) go to Universal Studios."
O'Donnell says the half-time show will feature a mass band built of the majority of the ensembles both instrumental and dance groups attending the bowl game with a firework show synced with the music.
O'Donnell says the audition process for this year's group was a bit different from years past.
"We sent the kids a piece of music and they had to do a couple scales, and it was all video recorded due to COVID restrictions," O'Donnell said. "So students submitted a recording via Google Documents and Google Drive, and the judges watched those recordings and evaluated the students that way this year."
With the trip being postponed a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, O'Donnell said auditions were a two-year process this time around with auditions being re-opened this past spring. O'Donnell says nearly 350 students from across Southwest Iowa auditioned for the group with 182 students being accepted.
The honor marching band is put on every other year by the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association, or SWIBA, to provide students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity. O'Donnell says the honor band has been in existence for just over 35 years and aligns well with SWIBA's main goals.
"We serve all the students in Southwest Iowa, we put on jazz band clinics, we do jazz band contests, marching band, concert band, (and) honor bands," O'Donnell said. " It's a group of teachers that come together to ask how we can be better teachers, how do we help our students to succeed in the best way possible, and being a representative of out state organization, the Iowa Bandmasters Association."
Students will take their talents to the west coast from December 26th until the 31st. Links will be provided online for the halftime and parade performances in San Diego.