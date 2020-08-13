(Elliott) -- An Arizona man faces charges following an incident in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of 2nd Street in Elliott around 11:30 p.m. for an assault. Authorities say 23-year-old Kyle Andrew Nicholson of Surprise, Arizona assaulted the victim several times, causing injuries to the victim's eye and head and stole the victim's cell phone.
Authorities deployed the Montgomery County K9 Unit and tracked Nicholson to 4th and Linden streets in Elliott. Nicholson was arrested on charges of serious assault and fifth-degree theft.
He is being held on $1,000 bond.